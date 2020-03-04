Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Goulburn Lawn Cemetery
Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St
Goulburn
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie FEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie FEENEY

Add a Memory
Nellie FEENEY Notice
FEENEY, Nellie - 29th February 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Clinton Street Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Ben (dec) and Kevin (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron & Joy, Beverley & Sam, Joy & Greg, Lorraine & Bob (dec), Alf (dec), Ham & Marlene (dec), Danny (dec) & Elaine. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their respective families. Aged 97 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Nellie's family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday, 6th March 2020 at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -