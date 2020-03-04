|
|
FEENEY, Nellie - 29th February 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Clinton Street Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Ben (dec) and Kevin (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron & Joy, Beverley & Sam, Joy & Greg, Lorraine & Bob (dec), Alf (dec), Ham & Marlene (dec), Danny (dec) & Elaine. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their respective families. Aged 97 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Nellie's family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday, 6th March 2020 at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 4, 2020