WARBURTON, Neville Bruce - 9th August 2019 at Sunset Lodge Taralga, formerly of Princes Avenue Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie (dec). Loved father & father-in-law of Dorothy (dec) & Neville Friend, Suzanne & Geoffrey Gillespie. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Sarah, David and Michael. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Neville's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11-00am, Thursday, 15th August 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 14, 2019