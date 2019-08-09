Home
Neville Walter YEADON

Neville Walter YEADON Notice
YEADON, Neville Walter - suddenly on 5th August 2019. Late of May Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Gail. Loved father and father-in-law of Bradley & Vanessa, Danny & Cathy, Ashley & Jodie. Cherished pop of Sarah, Kyle, Luke, Jarred, Lachlan, Nicholas, Brock, Reid and Jack. Aged 77 years. 'A Gentle Man' Neville's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am, Monday 12th August 2019 at St. Saviour's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 9, 2019
