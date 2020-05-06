|
PLUMB, Noel Charles; 24th April 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Catherine & Charles, Elizabeth, Dianne & Peter, Carole & Paul, Maree & John, Christopher & Wendy, Rosemary, Venetta & Ashley, Judith & Simon, Terri & Rob, Michael & Rasheeda. Cherished poppa to his grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Loved brother & Brother-in-law of Shirley, Wendy & Terry, Keith & Thora, Berryl & Glenn, Russell (dec'd), Mervyn (dec'd) and Wally (dec'd). Aged 88 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts And Now In God's Care' Due to government regulations a private family funeral service has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020