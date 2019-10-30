|
TAYLOR, Noeline Florence - 25th October 2019. Passed away peacefully at Warrigal Care Goulburn, formerly of Parkside Place, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Leonard (dec) and Allen (dec). Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 89 years. "In A Better Place" Noeline's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 31st October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the adjoining St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 30, 2019