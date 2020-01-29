Home
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Heritage Brothers Chapel
43 Lower West Burleigh Road
Burleigh Heads
BALL, Norma Ellen Passed away peacefully 26th January 2020 Late of Burleigh Waters, formerly of Goulburn, Canberra and Sydney Beloved wife of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Kathy, Amanda and James. Dearly loved grandmother to Grace, Michelle, Elizabeth and Jack. Loving sister to Irene (dec), Phyllis (dec), Evelyn and their families Family and friends of Norma are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Heritage Brothers Chapel, 43 Lower West Burleigh Road, Burleigh Heads on Saturday, 1st February 2020 at 11.00am QLD Time (12 noon NSW Time). Heritage Brothers, Gold Coast (07) 5535 8758
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 29, 2020
