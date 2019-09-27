|
DENNING, Norma Mary - 20th September 2019. Passed away peacefully, late of Citizen Street, Goulburn. Loved wife of Ron George (dec) and Colin Denning (dec). Loved mother of infant son Peter George (dec). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Allan Brown, June & Kevin (dec) Shannon-Hooper, Hazel & Ron Gray and Bill Holland. Loved aunt, great-aunt and great great-aunt to their respective families. Aged 83 years. 'Sadly Missed, Always Remembered' Norma's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian burial commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday, 1st October 2019 at OUR LADY OF FATIMA Catholic Church, Lagoon Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 27, 2019