WOOD (nee Blay), Pat (Una Grace) 5.3.1927 ~ 2.7.2019 Late of Elanora Qld, formerly of Canberra and Myrtleville. Loved wife of Dick (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth & Hugh, Deborah & Bob, Fiona, Michael, Margot & Teilo. Cherished Grandma of Alix, Ross, Owen, Alice, Gabrielle & Grace. Great Grandma of Oliver. Loved sister of Bob Blay, Mary, Letty (dec), Rose (dec), Beattie (dec) and Esme (dec). Rest in peace Pat, as our thoughts, memories and love continue to be with you. Privately cremated. Ashmore 07 5597 3027



Published in Goulburn Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019
