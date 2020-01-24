Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Ss Peter and Paul's Cathedral
Bourke Street
Goulburn
Patricia Mary (Trit) LARCOMBE

Patricia Mary (Trit) LARCOMBE Notice
LARCOMBE, Patricia Mary (Trit) - 22nd January 2020. Loved wife of Bill (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Annette & Scott, Tracy & Mark and Scott & Denise. Much loved grandma and great-grandma to her many grandchildren. Sorely missed by her sisters Bev, Helen, Moo and Col, and her many friends. Aged 75 years. 'In God's Care' Pat's family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am, Thursday, 30th January 2020 at Ss Peter and Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. At Pat's request please bring a flower from your garden for her final farewell at the Cemetery. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 24, 2020
