WARD, Patrick James - 20th October 2019. Late of Crookwell. Formerly of Picton. Dearly loved husband of Esperance. Adored Papa to Denise & Steve, Catherine, his grandchildren - Jade, Jacob, Rueben and Ella - and his great-grandchildren - Billie and Jayce. Loved brother of Roy and Audrey. Aged 80 years. 'His Legacy Lives On In Our Gardens' 'Our Plant Man' Pat's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11:00am Thursday 31st October 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. A private cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019