Home
Services
Lovell Meizer Funerals
73 Reynolds Street
Goulburn, New South Wales 2580
02 4822 4400
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
St Peter & Paul's Cathedral
Goulburn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Elizabeth MCCARTHY

Add a Memory
Pauline Elizabeth MCCARTHY Notice
McCARTHY, Pauline Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Aged 96. Dearly loved wife of Leo (Dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Helen & Ken Davis, Marie Spence, John & Angela, Diane & Allan Cooper, Jennifer Leahy, Christine and Brad Firth, Noleen & Sandy Brennan & Steven. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to 107 children, and sister in law to Nancy McCarthy (103). 'Always remembered' Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Pauline Elizabeth McCarthy will be celebrated at St Peter & Paul's Cathedral Goulburn, Monday 23rd March 2020 commencing at 1pm. Following the Mass a private cremation will be held. By request, in lieu of flowers donations to Goulburn Police Boys Club.



logo


logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -