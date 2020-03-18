|
McCARTHY, Pauline Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Aged 96. Dearly loved wife of Leo (Dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Helen & Ken Davis, Marie Spence, John & Angela, Diane & Allan Cooper, Jennifer Leahy, Christine and Brad Firth, Noleen & Sandy Brennan & Steven. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to 107 children, and sister in law to Nancy McCarthy (103). 'Always remembered' Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Pauline Elizabeth McCarthy will be celebrated at St Peter & Paul's Cathedral Goulburn, Monday 23rd March 2020 commencing at 1pm. Following the Mass a private cremation will be held. By request, in lieu of flowers donations to Goulburn Police Boys Club.
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 18, 2020