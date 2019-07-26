Home
Peter Anthony CLEMENTS

Peter Anthony CLEMENTS Notice
CLEMENTS, Peter Anthony - 16th July 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service. Late of Cathcart Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved father and father-in-law of Donna & Stewart, Mark, Philip & Anne-Marie, Peter & Lisa. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother to Diana and Susan. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 82 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' A private funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on July 26, 2019
