BOWDEN, Peter Garry - 2nd October 2019. Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Terry. Much loved father and father-in-law of Zoe, Amber & Anthony. Loved son of Rita & Lenny (dec). Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of Anthony & Debbie, Jenny & Michelle (dec) and their respective families. Aged 63 years. 'Rest In Peace Sonny' Peter's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request in lieu of flowers donations to Can Assist would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 4, 2019