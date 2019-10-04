Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Garry BOWDEN

Add a Memory
Peter Garry BOWDEN Notice
BOWDEN, Peter Garry - 2nd October 2019. Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Terry. Much loved father and father-in-law of Zoe, Amber & Anthony. Loved son of Rita & Lenny (dec). Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of Anthony & Debbie, Jenny & Michelle (dec) and their respective families. Aged 63 years. 'Rest In Peace Sonny' Peter's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request in lieu of flowers donations to Can Assist would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices