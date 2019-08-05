Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Peter Geoffrey ASHTON

R55746 ASHTON, Peter Geoffrey - 31st July 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Coromandel Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Mel. Loved father & father-in-law of Lisa & John Futer, Darren & Carolyn. Cherished papa of Blythe, Amelia and Mark. Sadly missed by his brothers and their respective families. Aged 80 years. 'Lest We Forget' Peter's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11-30am, Thursday 8th August 2019 at St Saviours Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A private Interment will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 5, 2019
