RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Philip John WHITELAW

Philip John WHITELAW Notice
WHITELAW, Philip John - 1st October 2019. Suddenly at his home, Avoca Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved son of Max (dec) & Mavis. Loved brother of Ian. Uncle to Dayna and Dean. Aged 60 years. 'Gone Fishing' Philip's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Monday, 21st October 2019 at St Nicholas' Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street, North Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 16, 2019
