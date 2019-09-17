|
DELANEY, Phillip Charles - 13th September 2019. Passed away peacefully at his home. Adored husband of Kim. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anthony & Amber and Jye. Loving son of Carmel & Colin (dec). Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Colin, Paul (both dec) and Leone & Grahame Chambers. Loved uncle to Nathan and Sam. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 57 years. 'In One Little Minute' Phil's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian burial commencing at 11.30am on Thursday 19th September 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. By request in lieu of flowers donations to the Crookwell Community Trust would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019