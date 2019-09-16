|
KEYS, Philomena Patricia - 12th September 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Philomena's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian burial commencing at 2-30pm on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at Gill Waminda Aged Care, 4 Mary Street Goulburn. Interment will take place at Frenchs Forest Bushland Cemetery, 1 Hakea Avenue, Davidson on Wednesday 18th September 2019 commencing at 2-00pm. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 16, 2019