Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis DAVIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis May DAVIE

Add a Memory
Phyllis May DAVIE Notice
DAVIE, Phyllis May - 23rd October 2019 at Goulburn Masonic Village. Dearly loved wife of Ronald (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Des & Barbara and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and their respective families. Aged 104 years. "Always In Our Memory" Phyllis's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11:00am Monday 4th November 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices