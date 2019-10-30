|
DAVIE, Phyllis May - 23rd October 2019 at Goulburn Masonic Village. Dearly loved wife of Ronald (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Des & Barbara and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and their respective families. Aged 104 years. "Always In Our Memory" Phyllis's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11:00am Monday 4th November 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 30, 2019