McINTYRE, Richard Albert (Dick) - 10th July 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Eleanor Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Keith, Daryl (dec) & Lorraine. Adored grandfather of Kim, Lee, Neil and Sharon. Great grandfather of Cooper, Holly, Georgia, Lara, Ashlee, Jake, Sienna. Great step grandfather to Ross & Rodel and their respective families. Aged 92 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Richard's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Thursday, 18th July 2019 at St. Saviour's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on July 15, 2019
