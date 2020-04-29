Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Richard James BRODIE

Richard James BRODIE Notice
BRODIE, Richard James; suddenly 20th April 2020, late of Emma Street Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Anna, William & Silke, Jennifer & Peter, Richard, Carol & Damien. Loved pop of Kylie, Corey, Thomas, David and Stacey. Sadly, missed by his brother, sisters and their respective families. Aged 76 years. 'Sadly Missed' Due to government regulations a private funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 29, 2020
