BRODIE, Richard James; suddenly 20th April 2020, late of Emma Street Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Anna, William & Silke, Jennifer & Peter, Richard, Carol & Damien. Loved pop of Kylie, Corey, Thomas, David and Stacey. Sadly, missed by his brother, sisters and their respective families. Aged 76 years. 'Sadly Missed' Due to government regulations a private funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 29, 2020