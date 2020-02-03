|
QUILTER, Richard James 6 June 1928 - 27 January 2020 Loving soulmate of Phyllis Shawyer. Father and Step-father of Mark, Steve, Kym, Debbie, Donna & Lorelle. Loving Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Richard's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.30am, Thursday 6th February 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 97 Lagoon Street, Goulburn. Interment to follow at St Patricks Cemetery, Middle Arm Road.
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 3, 2020