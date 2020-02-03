Home
Services
Lovell Meizer Funerals
73 Reynolds Street
Goulburn, New South Wales 2580
02 4822 4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard QUILTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard James QUILTER


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Richard James QUILTER Notice
QUILTER, Richard James 6 June 1928 - 27 January 2020 Loving soulmate of Phyllis Shawyer. Father and Step-father of Mark, Steve, Kym, Debbie, Donna & Lorelle. Loving Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Richard's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.30am, Thursday 6th February 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 97 Lagoon Street, Goulburn. Interment to follow at St Patricks Cemetery, Middle Arm Road.



logo


logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -