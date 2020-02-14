|
Quilter, Richard James (Dick) Born Gundagai, NSW, on 6 June 1928. Dick passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital on Monday 27 January 2020. He was the beloved son of Bede and Rachel Quilter (both deceased) of Goulburn (formerly of "Ellamatta", Gobarralong, NSW). Dick was predeceased by his sisters Dulcie Carroll and Lorna Howard and his brother Bernard Quilter. He is survived by his children Mark, Steve and Kim and by his sisters Jess Giddings and Helen Moore (both of Canberra) and generations of nieces and nephews. Our brother is sadly missed and will be remembered forever in our prayers. May you rest in peace gentle brother. (A service for Richard James was held on 6 February 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima, Goulburn.)
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 14, 2020