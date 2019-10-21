Home
Robert Bruce RUDD

RUDD, Robert Bruce - 17th October 2019 at Canberra Hospital, late of Rhoda Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Jane. Loved father and father-in-law of Victoria & David, Richard & Toni, Adam & Linda and Christopher. Cherished pop of Madeleine, Isabella, Luke, Benny and Amy. Sadly missed by his brother, sister and their respective families. Aged 80 years. 'A Great Man' Bob's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am, Friday 25th October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 21, 2019
