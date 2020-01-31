|
DENHAM, Robert (Bob) 16.01.1931 - 24.01.2020 Late of Austinmer Beloved husband of Lenore. Loving father and father-in-law of Margaret & Rohan, Andrew & Lisa, Rebecca & Phil, Robert & Soledad, Kaye (dec) and Ian & Verity. Loved Grandad of 13. Loved brother of Bert, Barbara (both dec), Janet, Margaret and Una. Much Loved By All Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service of Bob to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Monday 3rd February 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers family have requested consideration of a donation to WIRES.
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 31, 2020