Reverend Robert John GRAY

Reverend Robert John GRAY In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Reverend Robert John Gray 09/09/1939 - 23/11/2007 Each year is hard Dad to put these words together. The easiest part for us, is to love you forever. The memories you left are eternally in our hearts. Nothing compares to the pain, when our world fell apart. Today is twelve years since your brave fight ended. Our hearts learn to cope, but are never mended. We hope you know Dad how special you are. When we look to the sky, you are the brightest star. We love and miss you more than words can say. We will meet again in Heaven one special day. Love Renee & Jayden Sadly missed and loved always by your children & grandchildren XOXOXOXOX
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 22, 2019
