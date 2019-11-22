Home
ROHAN TREMBLE 04.07.1985 - 24.11.2002 In memory of my darling "beautiful boy" Rohan .... You are my wonderful, as loved and adored as could be You are everything and much much more to me. My heart has been truly shattered, never able to be repaired. The emptiness of living without you just cannot be compared. I had you for 17 of the most wonderful, glorious years But I've since endured 17 years without you and I cry oceans and oceans of tears. Oh how I have wished you could have stayed with me son. But I thank you so much for the love you left behind and forever it will live on. Love always and all ways, your Mum XXOO



Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 22, 2019
