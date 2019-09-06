|
GULSON, Ruth Elizabeth (née Hyland) - 3rd of September 2019 peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Geoff. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Coral, Joanne, Ian & Samm, Karen & Scott. Treasured Nanna to Kari, Jayden, Jacob, Caitlyn, Brandon, Joshua, Rhett, Ellyana, Taj and Jesse. Great Nanna to Austin. Loved sister to Jean (dec), Margaret (dec), Dorothy and John. The relatives and friends of the late Ruth Elizabeth Gulson are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Ruth's life on Tuesday 10th of September 2019 at the Goulburn Uniting Church, Goldsmith Street, commencing at 1:00 pm. A private cremation service will be held prior to the Church service. In lieu of flowers, a Donation to Dementia Australia would be appreciated and can be made at the Church on the day of the Funeral.
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 6, 2019