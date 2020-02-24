Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss Peter & Paul's Catholic Cathedral
Bourke Street
Goulburn
Sebastiano Mario MONTALTO

Sebastiano Mario MONTALTO Notice
MONTALTO, Sebastiano Mario - Tragically on 13th February 2020 at St Stephen's Road, Pejar. Loved boyfriend of Indi. Cherished son of Jodie & Andrew and Mario & Sandra. Loved brother of Tahlia, Jasmin, Chelsea, Harry and Jack. Loved grandson of Sebastiano & Francesca, Graham, Allan & Heather. Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins and his many friends. Aged 18 years. 'Forever Young' Sebastiano's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 10.00am Friday 28th February 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul's Catholic Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will take place at Rookwood Catholic Cemetery, Hawthorne Ave, Rookwood, NSW. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Wildlife Rescue would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 24, 2020
