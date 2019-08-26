Home
CROOKS, Sheila Mary (nee Ryan) - 20th August 2019, at Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Matt (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Susan Quilter & Frank (dec). Loved nanny of Liz & Jim, Samantha & Dallas, Caroline & Nick, Allison & Jamie. Loved nanny Crooks of Charlie, Jess, Emily, Hannah, Tom, Angus, Georgia, Sophie, Erin, William and Laura. Aged 95 years. 'In God's Garden' Sheila's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, commencing at 1-30pm, Thursday, 29th August 2019 at Our Lady of Dolour's Chapel, Reynolds Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 26, 2019
