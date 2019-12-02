|
STEPHENSON, Shirley - 29th November 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of St Aubyn Road Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne & George, Peter & Kerry, Mark & Esther and Leesa & Wayne. Fond grandmother and great grandmother of their respective families. Loved sister of Joan. Sadly missed. Aged 89 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Shirley's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 1.00pm, Thursday 5th December 2019 at St Saviours Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A private family cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 2, 2019