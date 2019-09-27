|
|
FRIEND, Stephen Bell - 21st September 2019 at his home. Late of Gurrundah. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loved brother of Timothy (dec), David, Nicholas and their families. Sadly missed, Aged 70 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always' Stephen's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 4th October, 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road Goulburn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bourke Street Health Service Oncology Department would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 27, 2019