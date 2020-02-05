Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Craig's Hill Chapel
Middle Arm Road
Goulburn
DAVIES, Sydney Thomas - 30th January 2020. Late of Lagoon Street, Goulburn. Beloved husband of Gloria. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alan & Maureen and their family. Uncle of Gordon & Margaret and great uncle to Steven, Stuart and their families. Sadly missed cousin of Beverley and Natalie Jeffrey. Aged 88 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Sydney's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 6th February 2020 at Craig's Hill Chapel, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers donations to the RSPCA and Guide Dogs NSW would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 5, 2020
