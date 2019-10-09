Home
Sylvester Bernard (Bernie) QUIGLEY

Sylvester Bernard (Bernie) QUIGLEY Notice
QUIGLEY, Sylvester Bernard (Bernie) - 3rd October 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved father & father-in-law of Brenttyn & Mylee, Pettrina & Jason. Loved grandpa and great grandpa of their respective families. Aged 83 years. 'Finally Gone Fishing' Bernie's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 11th October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 9, 2019
