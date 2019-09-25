Home
Teresa Maria BORTOLAZZO

Teresa Maria BORTOLAZZO
BORTOLAZZO, Teresa Maria - 21st September 2019. Late of Bradley Street, Goulburn. Loved wife of Nino (dec). Loving mother of Maria, John, Anna and Denise. Loved Nonna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Teresa's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian burial commencing at 1.30pm on Friday, 27th September 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima, Lagoon Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 25, 2019
