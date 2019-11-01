Home
ARCHER, Terrence William - 29th October 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Taralga Road Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Fay. Loved father & father-in-law of Tanya, Michael & Raewyn and Kylie & Brett. Cherished Pop of Lacey, William, Lachlan, Levi, Rhyan, Julian and Ethan. Loved son of Alison & Hubert (both dec). Loved brother of Richard (dec), Margaret, Sue and June. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 72 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Terrence's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 2-00pm, Wednesday 6th November 2019 at St Saviour's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 1, 2019
