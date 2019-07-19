|
LOCKLEY, Tessula 21/7/1999 - 20 years Tessula Beautiful Tessula There was no love as great as the love we shared and with every year we spent together you became more beautiful to me. I held your hand, I kissed your final tear. Your parting did not part us. Every day of my life we will walk side by side. My memory of your beautiful face, your never ending courage, your contagious laughter and your love for me and our children, mine to treasure forever. Thanks you for your life and your love! Until we meet again. Forever yours, Alan
Published in Goulburn Post on July 19, 2019