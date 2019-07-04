|
|
EVANS, Thelma Maureen - 30th June 2019. Late of Diamond Road Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Garry. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Neil, Bindy & Shayne, Gemma & Jens, Gillian & Paul. Loved nanna of 9 grandchildren. Daughter of Frank & Annie (both dec). Daughter-in-law of Annie & Doug (dec). Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and their respective families. Aged 75 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Thelma's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 2-00pm, Monday 8th July 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. By request in lieu of flowers donations to the Bourke Street Health Service Oncology Unit would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from July 4 to July 5, 2019