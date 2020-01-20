|
McPAUL, THELMA MAY - 15th January 2020 at Sunset Lodge, Taralga. Dearly loved wife of Wilbur Shumack (dec) and Harry (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Colleen (dec), Allan (dec), Daphne & Dennis and Robyn & Ian. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Aged 98 years. "Forever In Our Hearts" Thelma's family and friends are invited to her funeral service commencing at 2:00pm on Friday 24th January 2020 at St Luke's Anglican Church, Court Street, Taralga. Interment will follow at the Stonequarry Cemetery, off Golspie Road, Taralga. By request, in lieu of fllowers, donations to Sunset Lodge would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 20, 2020