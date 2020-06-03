Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Windellama Cemetery
Windellama Road
Windellama
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LARKHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Robert (Bob) LARKHAM

Add a Memory
Thomas Robert (Bob) LARKHAM Notice
LARKHAM, Thomas Robert, Known as Bob; 1st June 2020, at Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn, formerly of Elizabeth Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Beryl & Frank (dec'd). Loved uncle of Melissa and Shane. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Bob's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 11-00am, Tomorrow, Thursday 4th June 2020 at the Windellama Cemetery, Windellama Road Windellama. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -