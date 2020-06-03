|
LARKHAM, Thomas Robert, Known as Bob; 1st June 2020, at Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn, formerly of Elizabeth Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Beryl & Frank (dec'd). Loved uncle of Melissa and Shane. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Bob's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 11-00am, Tomorrow, Thursday 4th June 2020 at the Windellama Cemetery, Windellama Road Windellama. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 3, 2020