Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Uniting Church,
Goldsmith Street
Goulburn
Thomas Robert William (known as Bob) LOSEBY

Thomas Robert William (known as Bob) LOSEBY Notice
LOSEBY, Thomas Robert William (known as Bob) - 14th December 2019. Late of Big Hill, Marulan. Loved brother of Charlie & Colleen (dec) and Ruby & Cliff Dyer (both dec) and their respective families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Bob's family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service commencing at 1.30pm, Monday 23rd December 2019 at the Uniting Church, Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
