KOSCHENOW, Valentina Late of The Glen, Catalina Formerly of Goulburn 29-5-1925 to 29-11-2019 Beloved wife of Max (dec.) Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nadia & Frank Johnson, Veronika & Peter Hatte, and Luba & David Dempsey. Adored Babushka of 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. "I am safely Home!" A Memorial Service will be held at Batemans Bay Presbyterian Church, 16 Melaleuca Cres., Catalina on Friday, 13 December at 11.00am. A private burial will be held prior to this service. In memory of Valentina you may wish to donate to Palliative Services, The Glen Aged Care, Catalina, NSW 2536.
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 6, 2019