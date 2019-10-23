|
CARTER. Valerie Jean - 19th October 2019 at Goulburn Masonic Village. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Geoff & Aija, Brian & Jeanette, Marcelle & Michael and Dianne. Cherished grandmother & great-grandmother of their respective families. Aged 92 years. "Loved and Remembered Always" Val's family and friends are invited to attend her service commencing at 1:00pm Monday 28th October 2019 at St Nicholas Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street, North Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 23, 2019