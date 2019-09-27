Home
Vicki LATHAM

Vicki LATHAM In Memoriam
LATHAM, Vicki 9.1.1949 ~ 29.9.2012 A Beautiful Angel is all that is here Saying O'Lord, please leave me here Not ready to leave but has to go Wants to go back, but God say's no A husband and children Grandchildren and friends A meaningful life that suddenly ends An Angel is what she was meant to be Now think of all that she can see Watching over her family, night and day Saying I love you in her own special way In the night we sleep and in the day we cry While she watches us all from her star in the sky. Your loving husband Brian, Robert & Katie, Raeleen & Wayne, Darren & Eliza and your grandchildren Lachlan, Emily, Holley-Rae, Taylor, Bridget, Walter, Max & Jack
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 27, 2019
