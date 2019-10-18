|
Wayne Deller 19/05/1961 - 20/10/2009 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same, We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you Silent the tears that fall, Living our hearts without you Is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us Your heart was kind and true, And when we needed to talk to someone We could always count on you. The special years will not return When we were all together, But with the love within our hearts You will walk with us forever. ~ Love always ~ Sherie, DJ, Tony, Jon, Stephanie and families.
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 18, 2019