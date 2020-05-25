|
William Francis Channing (Bill) Born 27.3.1979 - died 25.5.2019 A year has gone by without you. We look back to find you but you have stopped. We can only see memories. You were with us but now you are not. We keep going with time passing but you are not with us anymore. We huddle together for love and comfort, but we are different now. We who have a son, a brother and friend who has died. You are terribly missed by your family, friends and the ones you met at that place that one time. .. You remain in our hearts forever and may God keep you in His loving care. Love, your Mum.
Published in Goulburn Post on May 25, 2020