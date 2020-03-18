|
William James Fensom The death has occurred of Mr William James Fensom better known as Bill. Passed away peacefully on 13th March 2020 at the Mercy Care Centre Young. Much loved husband of Christina. Devoted father and father in law of Dianne & Stephen, Jennelle & Robert and Brett. Cherished Grampy of Melissa, Christopher, Nathan, Rebecca, Cory, Cassandra and great Grampy to Georgia, Thomas, Olivia, Lincoln, Harper, Victor, Finn, Jethro, Miles, Riley & Tyler. Sadly missed by extended family and his many friends. Late of Tadros Avenue Young. Aged 89 Years Rest in Peace A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Thursday 19th March 2020, at the Marie McCormick Community Centre Young, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following the service Bill will be taken for private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service in memory of Bill to the Mercy Care Centre Young. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 18, 2020