William John (Bill) SYMONDS

William John (Bill) SYMONDS Notice
SYMONDS, William John (Bill) - 29th July 2019 at Canberra Hospital. Late of Faithfull Street, Goulburn. Dearly Loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Chris and Glen. Loved Popple of Jade and Hayley. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 70 years. 'She'll Be Right' Bill's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service commencing at 1.00pm, Tuesday, 6th August 2019 at the Tuena Cemetery, Tuena. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 2, 2019
