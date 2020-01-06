|
|
McDONELL, William Leslie Oswald 17 July 1982 - 21 December 2019 Passed away suddenly at home. Loving son of Jenny and Les. Brother of Donna, Gregory (dec) Rebecca, Ian (dec) and Luke. Cherished uncle and friend to many. Aged 37 years. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Will's life will be held at the Lovell Meizer Funerals Chapel, located 73 Reynolds Street Goulburn at 11am on Friday 10th January. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted to the Rural Fire Service.
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 6, 2020