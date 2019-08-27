|
|
O'KEEFE, William Patrick (Bill) - 21st August 2019. Passed away peacefully at Viewhaven Lodge, Crookwell. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Treasured father and father-in-law of Lynn & Warren, Tim & Karen, Donna & Phil and Suellen & Doug. Beloved pop of Joe, Demi, Jack, Elizabeth, Mitch, Emma, Holly, Laura, Billy, Wade and Sam. Sadly missed by his surviving sisters, Helen Cummins and Kath Burke and his extended family and friends. Aged 83 years. 'In God's Care' Bill's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 1-30pm Friday 30th August 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Viewhaven Lodge, Crookwell would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 27, 2019