William Raymond Louis (known as Billy) SMITH

SMITH, William Raymond Louis (known as Billy) - 28th July 2019. Late of Rhoda Street, Goulburn. Loved husband of Grace. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Kerrie & Peter (dec), Billy & Allana and Ricky & Debbie. Treasured pop of to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 81 years. 'A True Saint' Billy's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm, Monday, 5th August 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 2, 2019
